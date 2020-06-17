Steven Harbert named new NMHS boys basketball head coach

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion High School has named Steven Harbert as its next boys basketball head coach.

Harbert takes over for Chris Freeman, who stepped down last month.

“We have a bunch of goals in mind, but the number one goal is to make sure that we’re creating good people. Not just good basketball players, we want to create a culture of good people. I have a good relationship, on and off the court, with those young men, and we’re excited about seeing where this takes us,” Harbert said.

Harbert has recently served as an assistant coach at North Marion, not only on the football team, but for both the boys and girls basketball programs.

He joined Freeman’s staff at the beginning of the last decade, and coached under him for a few seasons before joining Mike Parrish’s staff and winning a state title at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 season.

Harbert then re-joined Freeman’s staff on the bench two years ago, and now takes over for the winningest head coach in the program’s history.

Harbert said he’ll coach an up-temp, quick-paced style of basketball.

And he’s not only hoping to have success on the court, but stressed how important it is to him to make sure his players become good people, as well.

North Marion’s boys basketball team is graduating some key players form this year’s squad, including leading scorer and all-state player, Gunner Murphy. But he does have some key player returning, including center Praise Chukwudozie.

“We have, obviously, Praise coming back, Tobin, and Tariq Miller — those three guys will lead the way. They obviously have the most varsity experience. And then we have a good young group that are going to be sophomores that are coming in, and we’re going to expect a lot from those young men,” Harbert said.

Harbert’s not only excited about the talent that is currently in the program, but will be seeing what athletes from other sports he can convince to join his team.

North Marion went 19-5 this past season, and was one win away from reaching the state tournament when the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.