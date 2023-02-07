WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County’s Gabe Stewart made his decision to play football at Fairmont State official this afternoon but it’s not all football that factored into his decision.

While the 2022 all-state selection is certainly looking forward to suiting up for the Fighting Falcons, it was the academic opportunities combined with the fit with the football program that made the process smooth.

“Fairmont State has architecture, that’s mainly what I want to do and their football program, on the visits I went to, it was the one for me,” he said.

A versatile athlete who played all over the field for the Bulldogs, Stewart expects to line up at tight end for Fairmont State next season.