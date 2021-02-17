Still-youthful Trinity girls basketball team showing good signs early on

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tuesday was Day 2 of practices for high school winter sports teams.

The Trinity Christian girls basketball team was very young last year, so young in fact that head coach Mike Baldy said his group may have exceeded expectations at bit last season.

That’s sort of what he’s looking to happen again this year.

His lady Warriors team is more experienced this year, and he says they have a good mix of talent from both upper- and underclassmen.

His group will be led by senior Jaclyn Smith, who’s younger sister, Paige, will also play a big role for this team.

Despite their youth, Baldy says he’s please by what he’s seen out of his group so far.