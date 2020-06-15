Stoeckle puts emphasis on strength during phase one workouts

TENNERTON, W.Va. – As Upshur County schools have the go-ahead to begin summer workouts, the Buckhannon-Upshur High School football team gets back on the turf.

Bucs head coach Duane Stoeckle says his players were given at-home workouts and from the look of the team thus far he can tell they’ve completed them. But Stoeckle wants to get those less in shape back up to speed.

The main focus for the Bucs during phase one is to build up their strength so when they can get back in the weight room the players are able to lift heavier weight.

The team split their sessions in half to complete three sessions in the morning and three in the evening.

Stoeckle says the usual complaining about conditioning or lifting is absent.

“They have loved being back here together. I mean normally you have to come out and have to run and lift and people complain. There’s been no complaining. honestly, I swear as among the coaches too. It’s been great to see each other in person and it’s just great to work on the comradery, get back together again and just see your teammates. I mean it’s been so long, we need to get back out and start working again,” Stoeckle said.

The Bucs look to get in the best shape possible with what they can work with in the safest way possible.