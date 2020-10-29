Stoeckle says time off from competition was a “reset” for Bucs

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon-Upshur football team has been idle for three weeks during the football season due to Upshur County’s color status on the color coded map.

The Bucs have awaited playing for several weeks now and their opportunity comes on Thursday where they see Preston.

BUHS football head coach Duane Stoeckle is excited to get his team back on the field and says his Bucs have been putting in the work in the weight room and during conditioning.

They hope they’ve used the time wisely and can come out Thursday and record a win over Preston.

“We tried to use it as a reset button. Our first part of our season hadn’t gone so well so we really just wanted to press the reset button and talk about the intensity and the effort we’re going to need to give moving forward. And we really got that in the weight room and the conditioning drills and we’ve really picked it up this week as well when we got the pads back on,” Stockle said.

Stoeckle also said the size of Preston’s line is something they are concerned about. He also noted that the Knights have been able to practice in pads and compete in games while the Bucs haven’t…and that may play a factor.

But Stoeckle remains confident in his team and hopes they can shake off the rust early on Thursday night.

BUHS will take on Preston Thursday at University High School, kickoff at 7 p.m.