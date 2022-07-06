GLENVILLE, W.Va – The 2021-22 season for the Glenville State women’s basketball team saw all of the pieces come together for the Pioneers as the team finished 35-1 and went all the way to the national championship game, claiming the first national title in school history.

Among the numerous standouts on Kim Stephens’ team was Re’Shawna Stone, the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year and a first-team all-conference pick. With the release of the conference’s end of year awards, she picked up an even bigger honor, being named the MEC Female Athlete of the Year.

She says that her motivation to take her game to new heights came from knowing this would be her last season in Glenville.

“It being my senior year, so I wanted to give it my all,” she said, “Come in the gym night and day. Put in some extra work. Put in some extra work day and night because I know its my senior season. I just wanted to go out with a bang.”

With an extra year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stone saw her opportunities open up after exploding during her senior season as she made the jump to the Division I level and will play her final season at the University of Buffalo.

“A long, tough process, I’ll definitely say,” she said, “It was definitely different for me because coming out of high school I didn’t really have this much recognition from a lot of DI’s but it was a good journey.”

Stone is joined on the Buffalo roster by her Pioneer teammate Zakiyah Winfield and will play for another familiar face in Mountain East womens’ basketball, former University of Charleston head coach Becky Burke who begins her first season in charge of the Bulls this winter.