Streaks kept alive, streaks on the line, and history being made in high school football playoffs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The high school football playoffs have reached the semi-final round. And by getting to this point, local teams have either kept streaks alive, or have streaks on the line, entering this weekend.

Meanwhile, others have made history just getting to this point.

Here’s what’s on the line for each of our four teams remaining in the postseason.

BRIDGEPORT

The Indians have reached the semi-finals for the tenth straight year, and eleventh time in the last twelve years.

Bridgeport is also looking to get back to the championship game for the second year in a row. If they do, it’ll be the fourth time in school history the Indians have made it to the Super Six in back-to-back years.

And if they can make it back to Wheeling, this would mark the third straight decade that Bridgeport makes it to the title game.

This is also the 28th straight year John Cole’s club is in the postseason.

FAIRMONT SENIOR

Saturday will mark the sixth straight trip to the Double-A semi-finals for the Polar Bears. Not only that, but it’s the fourth straight postseason that Fairmont Senior will face Bluefield.

The two teams have played one another in either the state title game, or the semi-finals, each year since 2018. Bluefield is 2-1 against the Polar Bears over that time, with the two teams alternating victories over each other.

Fairmont Senior is 2-2 against the Beavers at Mitchell Stadium.

ROBERT C. BYRD

2013 was the last time Robert C. Byrd made it to the Double-A semi-finals.

Despite making it to the third round of the postseason in back-to-back years in 2012 and ’13, the Flying Eagles have never been to the state title game.

This will be RCB’s first meeting against Oak Glen.

RITCHIE COUNTY

The Rebels won’t step on the field in the semi-final round, but advance to the Single-A state title game anyways, as Ritchie County gets an unprecedented bye this far into the postseason.

This will be Ritchie County’s first-ever trip to the Super Six.

And getting there continues a streak for the Rebels, who have made the playoffs each of the last three years and have made it at least one round further than they did the previous year each time.