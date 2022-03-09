CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Top-seeded Fairmont Senior set the tone early in its state tournament opener against Sissonville.

The Polar Bears went on a 26-0 run to start the game and posted a 28-2 lead after the first quarter.

Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines preaches “play good defense, layups are the key,” and his team did just that all game long.

Turning defense into offense worked multiple times for Fairmont as they turned over Sissonville 29 times for 41 points.

The Polar Bears held the Indians to single-digits in the first three quarters.

Fairmont Senior dominated its way to a 93-24 win led by four out of the five starters in double-figures.

Marley Washenitz led with 36 points and 11 rebounds, Laynie Beresford finished with 18 points, Meredith Maier added 15 and Emily Starn had 14.

Fairmont Senior will move onto see the winner of PikeView and Nitro in the state semifinal.