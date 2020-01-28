Strong final quarter leads Bulldogs to victory over Hawks

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Tygarts Valley defeated South Harrison 59-58 Tuesday afternoon.

This game was played 12:30PM in front of the South Harrison student body and staff.

The Hawks started this one fast as they led 12-4 after the first quarter.

South Harrison kept their lead from around eight to eleven points for the majority of the 1st half until Tygarts Valley came storming at the end of second quarter.

The Bulldog’s Josh Bright scored eleven points in the second, knocking down three three-pointers and a pair of free throws.

The score at the halftime break was 26-22 with South Harrison on top.

This one remained close throughout the third quarter and ended up knotted up at 44 apiece.

In between the third and fourth quarter is where the move of the game took place.

Bulldogs senior leaders Willie Walden and Ben Taylor convinced Head Coach Tom Wamsley to switch to a 2-2-1 full court press.

“Willie Walden and Ben Taylor both said, ‘hey coach twenty-two bothered them at our place lets go again.’ and so you know it doesn’t hurt to listen to the kids once in awhile,” said Coach Wamsley after the game. “We’ve got some intelligent kids, most of them are seniors. But we’ve got some kids that are leaders and they are thinking out there.”

Tygarts Valley went on to hold South Harrison to just four points in the final quarter to come away with the win.

Bright scored a game-high 21 points in the Bulldogs victory.

Austin Hunt led the Hawks with 17 points, followed by Noah Burnside who scored 8 in the loss.