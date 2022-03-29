CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd showed what it could do on the mound and at the plate in its 10-0 win over Lewis County in five innings.

The game was scoreless until a passed ball scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second to give RCB the lead it never lost.

RCB built on its led in the bottom of the second as Evan Warne hit a two RBI single to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, RCB put even more runs on the board. Nathaniel Junkins put the ball into play and a fielder’s choice by the Minutemen allowed Nick George to touch home for a 4-0 lead.

In addition, Brayden Thomason hit a line drive to right field and Junkins rounded third for a 5-0 lead.

Luke Sperry was a standout for the Flying Eagles. He pitched a one-hitter and struck out six batters along with a two RBI performance on offense.

Sperry’s RBI single in the bottom of the third put RCB on top 6-0 and the Flying Eagles never looked back.