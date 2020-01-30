Strong second half leads Mohigans past Bucs

TENNERTON, W.Va. – No. 3 Morgantown defeated sectional foe Buckhannon-Upshur 78-55 Wednesday night.

The Mohigans led by 8 points at the halftime break, but were able to cruise to a 23 point victory.

Alex Rudy led Morgantown with 18 points on the night, followed by Carson Poffenberger who finished with 13.

The Buccaneers were led by Josh Loudin who finished with 18 points.

Morgantown will return to action Saturday as they host Stubenville High School (OH).

The Buccaneers with face-off with Big 10 rival Philip Barbour on Friday at 7:30PM.