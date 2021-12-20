Strong shooting, intensity lead Indians in successful start to the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport is four games into the high school basketball season and the Indians are starting to find their identity.

Dave Marshall’s crew defeated both Hampshire and Robert C. Byrd this past weekend.

The Indians earned two quality wins. Hampshire is a team who made a run in the state tournament last season and the RCB, Bridgeport rivalry is always a hard fought game.

Marshall said the Indians’s shooting and intensity won them the game against Byrd his team will have to keep both things up if they want to continue to win big games.

“I think we have to be able to shoot the ball well but we talk about the intensity, I don’t think you get one of those two things without the other on most nights. We’re not going to make many shots if we’re not focused, we’re not intense about what we’re doing. And our defense does it because of our lack of size, we don’t have much chance in that area so if we bring the intensity, it gives us a chance to be competitive on most nights and that’s what we’re going to keep trying to build on,” Marshall said.

The Indians have a packed schedule to start the season.

They’re off to a 3-1 start already seeing Wheeling Park, University, Hampshire and RCB.

The senior-laden Indians have embraced the leadership role and agree that their intensity and strong shooting won the game against Byrd and those two things have to continue.

“Of course it’s important. We’re probably one of the smallest teams in the state so in order to beat these teams we have to hustle, we have to go for loose balls, we have to play defense, we have to do the little things right in order to compete,” Connor Messe, senior guard said.

Senior guard Mitchell Duez liked his team’s shooting against RCB and thinks his team is tough to beat when they’re playing they’re best basketball.

“We made timely shots. We shot the ball really, really well, seven threes in the first half. When we’re clicking on all cylinders I think we’re a pretty tough team to beat. We move the ball, we’re unselfish, we play great defense,” Duez said.

The Indians see Fairmont Senior on Wednesday.