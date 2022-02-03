Strong third quarter propels (1) Polar Bears over county rival (2) Huskies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two of the top Class-AAA teams in the state squared off with No. 1 ranked Fairmont Senior coming away with the 10 point win over No. 2 North Marion.

The Huskies scored the first four points of the game but the first quarter went back and forth until the Polar Bears grabbed a 14-12 lead to end the quarter.

The gritty contest continued with turnovers becoming a problem. The teams combined had 53 turnovers but luckily for both teams, neither team was capitalizing very well in the beginning.

At the halftime break, Fairmont Senior led 31-22.

It was the third quarter where the Polar Bears got hot. They led by as much as 17 points.

North Marion cut the lead to eight but finished 10 points behind.

Fairmont Senior wins it 70-60.

