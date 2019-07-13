Strowd, Ironbirds take second game of double header

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – West Virginia and Baltimore Orioles fans alike crowded Monongalia County Ballpark Friday night in hopes of seeing former WVU pitcher Kade Strowd make an appearance out of the visiting bullpen for the first time in his career in Morgantown.

Strowd did make an appearance – just the second of his Minor League career – for the Aberdeen Ironbirds, throwing two innings.

Strowd did give up the only run the Black Bears scored in the second game of Friday’s double header, but he picked up three strikeouts in the process, helping Aberdeen pick up a 4-1 win to take the series.

The Ironbirds scored the first run of the game on a double steal, and then added a second run in the fourth inning on a home run by Andrew Fregia.

Black Bears starter Noe Toribio suffered the loss, being responsible for all four runs. He had a good start to the game, recording five of the first six outs via strikeout.

Toribio finished the game with seven total strikeouts.

The Black Bears hit the road for a three-game series at Brooklyn.