CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new study has revealed the top college football coaches that are expected to be fired this upcoming season. Among the names on the list are two that many West Virginians will find familiar.

According to a study by The Sports Daily, Clarksburg native Jimbo Fisher is currently tied with Mel Tucker (Michigan State) as the college coach with the highest odds to be fired during the 2023 season at +400.

A current coach at Texas A&M, Fisher is best known for leading the Florida State Seminoles to a national championship and an undefeated season in 2013. He resigned from Florida State in 2017 and began his career at Texas A&M in 2018, where he has remained since and holds a 39-21 record.

“Having led Texas A&M’s football program since 2018, Jimbo Fisher faces growing uncertainty following a lackluster 2022 season that ended with a 5-7 record, despite boasting the top-ranked recruiting class in the country,” Head of News at the Sports Daily, Nick Raffoul said.

The other name that West Virginians will know is WVU coach Neal Brown, who the study listed as the fourth most likely to be fired this season at +550. Brown is entering his fourth season with the Mountaineers and has had a 22-25 record since coming to Morgantown.

“Not far behind [Butch Jones at Arkansas State] is Neal Brown of West Virginia, whose +550 (15.4% probability) odds reflect the unease surrounding his underwhelming record. […] The pressure is mounting for Brown to turn around a program thirsty for success,” The Sports Daily Sports Editor, David Evans said.

The coaches with the top 10 odds from The Sports Daily can be found below:

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) @ +400

Mel Tucker (Michigan State) @ +400

Butch Jones (Arkansas State) @ +500

Neal Brown (West Virginia) @ +550

Danny Gonzales (New Mexico) @ +700

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) @ +700

Tom Allen (Indiana) @ +1200

Dino Babers (Syracuse) @ +1200

Mike Bloomgren (Rice) @ +1200

12 News and the trading team at The Sports Daily would like to emphasize that these odds are purely hypothetical and for entertainment purposes only.