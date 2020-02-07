Sturm drops 23 to defeat Eagles

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – On the hardwood tonight the No. 7 ranked Lincoln Cougars hosted the Braxton Eagles.

Eagles came out hot on a 5-0 scoring run, but once the Cougs got going they didn’t stop.

Lincoln took a three point lead into the second quarter. But Jocelyn Abraham keeps the Eagles in the game with 14 rebounds and 23 points tonight.

The Cougars kept rolling and led by five points at the half.

Then they went on to win with a final score of 53-42.

Victoria Sturm led Lincoln with 23 points tonight. Allison Rockwell and Brynne Williams join her in double digits.