Sturm drops 38 points in Byrd’s overtime win against Philip Barbour

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd played host to Philip Barbour in both team’s season debuts on Wednesday night.

At the halftime break, Byrd took a seven point lead.

Philip Barbour came out of the locker room ready to go as Avery Carpenter hit two threes in a row to bring the game within one point.

But Victoria Sturm and the Eagles fought back but they couldn’t secure a lead.

The Colts earned a key and one at the end of regulation to tie the score at 61-61.

In overtime, Alyssa Hill sunk a three to get the ball rolling for Philip Barbour.

But Byrd started to pull away again, with two layups from Olivia Lowther.

RCB held out for the overtime win 72-68, the final score.

Sturm led the Flying Eagles with 38 points.

Braylyn Sparks led the Colts with 16 points. Hill and Emily Denison each had 13 points.

