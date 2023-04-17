CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Robert C. Byrd’s Jaden Sturm thought she was done with basketball when the Flying Eagles season ended in March but when she found the right fit at Waynesburg University, the decision to continue on became very easy.

She already has a sense of comfort with the Yellowjackets and is ready to make an impact right away.

“I really like the coach and he recruited my sister a long time ago so I’ve known him for a really long time,” she said.

Looking back on her years at Robert C. Byrd, Sturm is part of a soon-to-depart senior class that took big steps to putting Flying Eagle girls’ basketball back on the map and while it may not have ended in an ideal way, she’s proud of what she and her teammates were able to do.

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished, winning two sectional titles but I know we could have done so much more which is hard to live with but we did accomplish a lot of things,” she said.

Sturm joins her older sister Victoria, a member of the women’s basketball team at Davis and Elkins, as Flying Eagles to continue their basketball careers at the collegiate level.