Sturm sisters lead Robert C. Byrd past Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Victoria and Jaden Sturm outscored Grafton by themselves in the first half Friday night.

Both Sturm sisters tallied 11 points in the first half, outscoring Grafton 22-14 through the first two quarters of play.

Victoria and Jaden finished with 17 points apiece, combining to score 34 points on the night, and nearly outscoring the Lady Bearcats for the entire game.

Robert C. Byrd’s defense forced a plethora of turnovers, and the Flying Eagles turned those into points more often than not, en route to a 62-35 victory in Grafton.

After falling behind 4-0 quickly, the Flying Eagles held Grafton scoreless for seven-and-a-half minutes for the duration of the first quarter and opening moments of the second quarter. During that time, RCB ripped off 18 straight points.

That built up a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Alyssa Satterfield led the way for Grafton with 12 points. Sydney Friend tallied nine points on three made three-pointers.