Sturm’s 18 points leads Lincoln girls past Bridgeport

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Victoria Sturm scored nine of her team-high 18 points in the first quarter of Friday night’s game against Bridgeport.

Despite Strum’s hot start, the Cougars found themselves trailing after the first period.

But Lincoln took the lead in the second, despite a good quarter, scoring-wise, by Bridgeport’s Paige Humble.

Strum added seven points after halftime, while Lincoln extended its lead as far out as 16 points in third quarter, and 18 points in the fourth en route to a 55-44 victory.

Humble and Sturm both finished the game with 18 points.

Bridgeport got the deficit down to nine points at the end of the third quarter, thanks to a 7-0 run. But a 9-0 run by the Cougars to start the fourth put the game at bay.