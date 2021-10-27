Sudden Death Winner: Fairmont Senior staves off elimination in PKs in regional title game

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior boys soccer team has seemingly found a knack for playing tightly contested, nail-biting games in the regional round over the past few years.

They did so again on Tuesday.

Fairmont Senior trailed Weir deep into the second before Nate Flower scored a free kick from just outside the box. The Polar Bears were down to their final shot in the penalty kick shootout, following two scoreless overtimes, when the injured Carson Mundell scored the much-needed goal.

Braylon Weekley made the Polar Bears’ seventh penalty kick minutes later. Senior goal keeper, Eli Day, came up with the most crucial stop of the season.

Day came up with the block to send the Red Riders packing for home, and send the Polar Bears to Beckley to defend their back-to-back state titles.

Fairmont Senior is headed back to Beckley, winning a 1-1 draw on the back of outscoring Weir 7-6 in penalty kicks.