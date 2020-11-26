Super Six location to be decided this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The WVSSAC Super Six Football Championship games have been held at Wheeling Island Stadium since 1994, but that streak could end this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Ohio County’s current status.

“If they’re not Yellow or Gold by Saturday, then we’re not going to be able to hold the Super Six in Wheeling this year,” said WVSSAC Executive Director, Bernie Dolan in a phone interview Wednesday.

If the high school football title games can’t be held in Wheeling, Laidley Field in Charleston appears to be the likely destination for them. Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium, and Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown are also being considered.

“WVU is away. Bluefield is a viable option. And then also, our best option at this point, is probably Charleston, Laidley Field,” said Dolan.

Keeping the Super Six at a neutral site is a focal point for the WVSSAC. Keeping it in one location is key, as well.

“We would prefer to have a single location if possible, and I think with Charleston we’re probably going to have that,” said Dolan.

The hope is also to keep the Double-A title game on Friday night, and have the Triple-A and Single-a championships be played on Saturday no matter where they’re held.

“We have not moved any championship games this fall. All of them have played as scheduled,” Dolan said. “I anticipate we’ll put them off as scheduled. And we will try to keep their original time.”

The next few days will determine a number of things involving the Super Six.

The championship site will be determined on Saturday by the COVID-19 metrics by the WV DHHR and the WV Department of Education, and the corresponding maps.

The teams that will be competing in the Super Six will be determined on Saturday and (potentially) Sunday. No playoff games will be played this Friday. Two are scheduled for Saturday, including (6) Fairmont Senior at (2) Bluefield in Double-A. Three other playoff games are scheduled for Sunday, including (8) Robert C. Byrd at (5) Oak Glen in Double-A, and No. 5 Bridgeport at No. 1 Cabell Midland in Triple-A.

But those Sunday gams can only be played if those teams’ counties are Gold or better on Saturday.

Ritchie County, meanwhile, received a bye to the Super Six, but as we reported Wednesday, it’s not that simple. The Rebels’ season hinges on Saturday’s map.

Any coach will tell you that getting to the Super Six is never easy, no matter how talented or successful a program is. But never has it been as hard as it’s been this year to reach one of the three title game.

Football teams have dealt with a global pandemic, guidelines that have changed throughout the season, and a map that is often a group’s toughest opponent.

All of the teams that remain are looking to that Wheeling, or Charleston, or Morgantown, or wherever feeling in a year where the champion might truly be the only team left standing.