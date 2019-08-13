Super Six Tournament could be moving to southern West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVNS) – The Super Six Tournament has been held in Wheeling for years, but one group is hoping to give the southern part of the state a chance to host the tournament.

The Super Six South Committee is asking for the tournament to come back to Southern West Virginia, with former West Virginia Del. Marty Gearheart spearheading the effort.

The idea is to have the the single-A division state championship game at Princeton’s Hunnicutt Stadium and the title games for the AA and AAA divisions at Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium.

“We’re not looking to take the tournament from Wheeling,” Gearheart said. “We are hoping… to develop an alternating circumstance with Wheeling. So that one year, it’s in the Northern part of the state, and the next year, it’s in the southern part of the state.”

The goal of this proposal is not have southern West Virginia football teams traveling up to 6 hours for the tournament every year.

The proposal must be approved and accepted by the WVSSAC.