JANE LEW, W.Va – A standout runner is headed to one of the top programs in the Mountain East Conference.

Lewis County’s Slate Swiger is sticking close to home as he signed today to run cross country and track for Davis and Elkins College.

Swiger believes that being a Senator will be a great new home for him.

“I’m super excited, whenever I met the team and I saw the facility and every place I was like man, this is probably the place for me. I was super excited about it and talked with the coach a little bit more, I went and visited a couple of other places, but that place just felt like home,” he said.

Swiger finished ninth in the Class AA state cross country meet this year in addition to plenty of previous honors.