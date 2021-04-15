Sydney Baird joins 1,000 point club as a soph., leads (4) Webster County to a Sectional Title

UPPER GLADE, W.Va. – Webster County sophomore Sydney Baird joined the 1,000 point club after a 28 point performance over Richwood to lead the Highlanders to a Sectional Title.

Baird and the Highlanders started quickly on a 25-7 scoring run in the first half.

Baird and her mother/coach Sharon Baird awarding her a special 1,000 career points basketball.

Webster County held the Lumberjacks to only five points in the first quarter.

Baird only needed eight points to reach 1,000 and she scored all of those and more in the first quarter.

Baird and her teammates celebrating after she scored her 1,000th career point.

“I mean it feels amazing. I mean we’re close with all of the Richwood people and we’re rivals so I mean it feels great to have their support too and everyone too. My teammates set me good screens and just get me the ball and help me out a lot while I score,” Baird said.

She also touched on how much work she puts into the sport and how it pays off on the court.



“All the time. Coming up here and shooting, traveling two, three hours to go get a workout in with trainers and just as much as I can,” Baird said.

Webster County earned the Region III, Section 2 Championship Sectional Title with a 70-37 win over Richwood.

Baird not only surpassed 1,000 career points but also led the Highlanders with 28 points. Holly Perrine added 15 points in the win.