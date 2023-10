MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tonight on Take it to the House, we’ve got a familiar face for you.

Morgantown’s Bobby Powell put his blazing speed to good use again tonight as he went 56 yards untouched into the endzone for a Mohigan score against Parkersburg South.

Time is ticking away toward the playoffs so be sure to tune in next week to once again see who’s turn it will be to take it to the house.