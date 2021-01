HEPZIBAH, W.Va. – Talia Beto won again over the weekend.

Last month, we introduced you to Beto, who’s excelling in the sport of archery as a high school junior.

She collected more hardware on Sunday, capturing the WVAA Vegas Round state championship in Hepzibah.

Beto nailed the middle circle — the bull’s eye — 28 times!

She was simply dominant, finishing with a score of 607, and capturing her third state title.