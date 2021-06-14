Talking Hoops with Zycheus Dobbs & Sharron Young

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – I recently caught up with two of the best young basketball players in the region, Zycheus Dobbs and Sharron Young.

Dobbs was a second-team all-state freshman for Fairmont Senior this year, while Young also played significant minutes for a Morgantown team that made it to the AAAA state title game.

I started the conversation by asking Young about his recent D1 offer from Drexel University.

“I almost shed a tear. It felt like a really blessed moment. I felt proud and humbled,” he said.

Young and Dobbs are teammates on the AAU circuit, and have both been excelling in various Big Shots games or tournaments this summer.

Coming up tonight in the @12SportsZone: Hear from two of the best young basketball players in the region — Zycheus Dobbs and Sharron Young. Both have been having great summers on the AAU circuit.

Here's part of our conversation!@zycheus_dobbs @sharronyoung05 @BigShotsGlobal pic.twitter.com/b9FPhslYR8 — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) June 14, 2021

Dobbs has averaged nearly 25 points per game, while Young has done his fair share of scoring, while also earning multiple game/tournament accolades.

“It’s pretty nice. We’ve been teammates since about third or fourth grade. So, we’ve played with each other for a long time. So we know how we play, and it’s good to have that chemistry,” Dobbs said.