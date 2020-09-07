Catch of the day sponsored by Jarco Truck Sales

Tariq Miller wins JARCO Catch of the Week for Week 1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North Marion two-way star, Tariq Miller, not only received the most votes in the first week of the JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week competition, he used a defensive play to do it.

Miller’s interception against Preston from Friday night was voted as the top catch in the region by the fans.

More than 6,500 votes came in, with Miller receiving nearly 44 percent of those votes.

Miller was going up against touchdown grabs by Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison and Gilmer County’s Elijah Facemire.

Voting for the JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week competition opens every week following the Grogg’s SportsZone on Friday nights during the high school football season.

Voting closes on Mondays at noon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV

Oklahoma High School Scores

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories