Tariq Miller wins JARCO Catch of the Week for Week 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North Marion two-way star, Tariq Miller, not only received the most votes in the first week of the JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week competition, he used a defensive play to do it.

Miller’s interception against Preston from Friday night was voted as the top catch in the region by the fans.

More than 6,500 votes came in, with Miller receiving nearly 44 percent of those votes.

Miller was going up against touchdown grabs by Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison and Gilmer County’s Elijah Facemire.

Voting for the JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week competition opens every week following the Grogg’s SportsZone on Friday nights during the high school football season.

Voting closes on Mondays at noon.