FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior’s Landen Tasker is staying in the Friendly City to play football at Fairmont State.

Tasker has only called Fairmont home for the last two years but with the Fighting Falcons, he found a fit that makes him feel like he’s been there his whole life.

“Fairmont just felt like home. I talked to some other schools and Fairmont just always stuck out. They were always checking up on me and making it feel like home before I even committed,” he said.

Tasker is expected to line up at the middle linebacker position for Fairmont State where he’ll have the opportunity to learn behind all-conference selection Brocton Blair.