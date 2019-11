RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion’s standout girls basketball player Taylor Buonamici signed to continue her career Wednesday.

Buonamici said it was a pretty easy decision to join the Fairmont State women’s basketball program when her high school career comes to a close.

Taylor Buonamici signed with the Fairmont State women’s basketball program Wednesday. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

She was part of the Lady Huskies’ 2017 championship run, and owns a state record for free throws made in a game – 21.

We’ll have more from her tonight at 11.