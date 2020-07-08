Taylor County BOE shuts down winter, spring sports for remainder of Phase 3; fall sports practices to continue

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County now joins Marion County as local counties that have altered their athletic plans for Phase 3 and the three-week practice period.

The Taylor County Board of Education, in conjunction with Dr. David Bender and the county Health Department, have decided to shut down all winter and spring sports for the remainder of Phase 3.

On Tuesday, Marion County’s Health Department announced it was recommending that all sports in the county stop for at least one week, in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week.

Taylor County has also experienced a spike in cases in recent weeks, previously delaying the start of the Taylor County Little League season.

Now, the threat of the further spread of COVID-19 has impacted sports at the high school and middle school level.

Fall sports can continue to practice, but with no activities held in doors.

According to a tweet sent out by the Grafton girls basketball team, which showed a statement from the Taylor County Board of Education, “It was determined that the need for masks indoors when social distancing is not possible (and) would make sports like basketball difficult.”

Statement from Taylor County Superintendent and BOE regarding our live period. pic.twitter.com/n07PGdy8Fd — GHS Lady Cats (@ghsladycats) July 8, 2020

Another big concern for Taylor County schools was the issue of players practicing with multiple sports. This move now ensures that athletes are only with one sport for the remainder of Phase 3.

It also leaves just fall sports, such as football, soccer and cross country, practicing, while winter and spring sports, such as basketball, baseball and track & field, must sit down once again.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue covering this story, and related stories involving counties’ responses to the current COVID-19 situation.