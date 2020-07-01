Taylor County Little League resumes action after county sees slight uptick in COVID-19 cases

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Little League, in Grafton, was in action on Tuesday night, but under different circumstances compared to other Little Leagues across the state.

Tuesday was just their second night of games this season for TCLL.

While most Little Leagues started last week, Taylor County Little League was told to wait by county health officials, siting a recent slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Luckily, it was only a one-week wait for TCLL, as the league started playing on Monday, and look to continue playing for the rest of the summer.

“We haven’t had many cases to begin with, so when we got that little uprise we kind of took a step back to see how it would progress,” said Taylor County Little League president, Tim Husson. “I think we’re taking the proper precautions to get these kids back out here playing baseball, where they need to be.”

Hussion said that Fortnite has been a very popular substitute for baseball over the last couple months for a lot of Taylor County Little Leaguers.

But luckily those gamers now turn back into ball players with baseball to play and teammates to see again.

“Everything’s went smooth – no complaints. Everybody seems like their enjoying themselves. So, it’s been good,” said Husson.