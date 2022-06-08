GRANVILLE, W.Va – It was five straight losses to open the season for the Black Bears but they were looking to get on track tonight. 6-10 righthander Peyton Olejnik was on the mound for the home squad and he rolled through four shut out innings with five strikeouts.

Scoring opened in the bottom of the fourth as Keenan Taylor drove one into center and a bad angle taken by Hunter Jump let two runs cross the plate as Taylor finished with a headfirst slide into third for a triple.

With Tahir Meulens at the plate, he swung at the dropped third strike but Taylor made the heads up play, charging home from third on the throw to first and beat the tag to make it 3-0, Black Bears.

The rains came and washed the final four innings of this one out but it was enough for West Virginia to claim its first in of the season, 3-0 in five innings.