Teaching on the Field: Crews-Naylor assumes teaching role in senior season

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Senior quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor is entering his third season as the starter for Fairmont State.

The Fighting Falcons, picked to finish second in the MEC Preseason Poll, aren’t looking towards the future yet with all the excitement surrounding this coming season.

But Crews-Naylor knows that after this year another quarterback will take over the reigns as he did three years ago.

And he’s taking it upon himself to get the young QBs ready for when it’s their time to go under center.

Fairmont State starting quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor (1) talking with the rest of this fellow quarterbacks at practice Tuesday, including Connor Neal (4). (Photo via Ryan Decker)

“Connor (Neal) is smart, he listens. And it’s weird how, they’re like ‘Ta what did you do here?’ I’m like wow, years ago I was … Feels like yesterday I was here looking at Coop like, where do I throw the ball? So it’s a blessing. Having guys that care enough. Because, it feels good,when I leave, I know I have guys behind me that care enough to keep it going. So it’s awesome,” Crews-Naylor said.

He mentioned former Fairmont Senior quarterback Connor Neal, who helped lead the Polar Bears to a state title in his senior season at the high school level, is one of the quarterbacks that has a chance to start for Jason Woodman’s club in 2020.

We will have comments from Neal on Wednesday about what it’s like to learn from Crews-Naylor.