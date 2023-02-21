MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – On Tuesday afternoon, Levi Teets became the first Trinity football player to sign to play college football after high school as he heads to Grove City.

As one of two Warriors to earn four letters on the gridiron since the program was relaunched his freshman year, there are quite a few firsts in the record book with Teets’ name next to them and he’s proud to leave a legacy for the next generation.

“I just wanted to be the inspiration to the younger players and the younger freshmen and even the middle schoolers and elementary kids that will one day be playing high school football and saying, ‘yeah, I want to be like Levi’ and just be able to have the same accolades and break my things in the future,” he said.

Teets became the first 1000-yard rusher in program history at Trinity this past fall and was named its first all-state selection as a junior.