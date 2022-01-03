Ten local boys basketball teams ranked in latest AP poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (6)3-0822
2. Jefferson (1)4-0728
3. George Washington (1)1-1691
4. Parkersburg South4-160T10
5. Hedgesville (1)6-054NR
6. South Charleston3-1256
7. Musselman3-023NR
8. Cabell Midland3-2164
(tie) University2-3167
(tie) Huntington3-3165
Others receiving votes: Capital 13, Buckhannon-Upshur 11, St. Albans 9, Woodrow Wilson 7, Martinsburg 6, Brooke 4, Oak Hill 4, Spring Mills 4, Wheeling Park 2, Princeton 2.

Class AAA

1. Logan (6)3-0863
2. Fairmont Senior (1)4-0762
3. Shady Spring (1)4-1751
4. Winfield (1)7-0628
5. Wheeling Central3-0494
6. Herbert Hoover4-1335
7. Berkeley Springs5-124NR
8. Elkins4-123NR
9. Nitro4-3196
10. East Fairmont3-118NR

Others receiving votes: Robert C. Byrd 12, Notre Dame 8, Grafton 5, Ripley 4, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (8)5-1891
2. St. Marys (1)4-0765
3. Williamstown5-1723
4. Bluefield3-1644
5. Ravenswood5-1509
6. South Harrison4-040NR
7. Charleston Catholic1-3312
8. Chapmanville4-4306
9. Mingo Central2-120NR
10. Wyoming East1-278
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 6, Ritchie County 4, Magnolia 3, Roane County 2, Clay County 1.

Class A

1. Greater Beckley Christian (8)6-086T8
2. James Monroe5-1672
3. Man (1)4-1611
4. Tug Valley3-1553
5. St.Joseph3-148NR
(tie) Webster County3-1484
7. Greenbrier West4-04410
8. Tucker County4-124NR
9. Tygarts Valley5-020NR
10. Clay-Battelle3-19T8

Others receiving votes: Cameron 8, Sherman 8, Madonna 7, Mount View 4, Harman 4, Pendleton County 1, Wahama 1.

