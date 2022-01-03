Ten local boys basketball teams ranked in latest AP poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
|Team
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (6)
|3-0
|82
|2
|2. Jefferson (1)
|4-0
|72
|8
|3. George Washington (1)
|1-1
|69
|1
|4. Parkersburg South
|4-1
|60
|T10
|5. Hedgesville (1)
|6-0
|54
|NR
|6. South Charleston
|3-1
|25
|6
|7. Musselman
|3-0
|23
|NR
|8. Cabell Midland
|3-2
|16
|4
|(tie) University
|2-3
|16
|7
|(tie) Huntington
|3-3
|16
|5
Class AAA
|1. Logan (6)
|3-0
|86
|3
|2. Fairmont Senior (1)
|4-0
|76
|2
|3. Shady Spring (1)
|4-1
|75
|1
|4. Winfield (1)
|7-0
|62
|8
|5. Wheeling Central
|3-0
|49
|4
|6. Herbert Hoover
|4-1
|33
|5
|7. Berkeley Springs
|5-1
|24
|NR
|8. Elkins
|4-1
|23
|NR
|9. Nitro
|4-3
|19
|6
|10. East Fairmont
|3-1
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Robert C. Byrd 12, Notre Dame 8, Grafton 5, Ripley 4, North Marion 1.
Class AA
|1. Poca (8)
|5-1
|89
|1
|2. St. Marys (1)
|4-0
|76
|5
|3. Williamstown
|5-1
|72
|3
|4. Bluefield
|3-1
|64
|4
|5. Ravenswood
|5-1
|50
|9
|6. South Harrison
|4-0
|40
|NR
|7. Charleston Catholic
|1-3
|31
|2
|8. Chapmanville
|4-4
|30
|6
|9. Mingo Central
|2-1
|20
|NR
|10. Wyoming East
|1-2
|7
|8
Class A
|1. Greater Beckley Christian (8)
|6-0
|86
|T8
|2. James Monroe
|5-1
|67
|2
|3. Man (1)
|4-1
|61
|1
|4. Tug Valley
|3-1
|55
|3
|5. St.
|Joseph
|3-1
|48
|NR
|(tie) Webster County
|3-1
|48
|4
|7. Greenbrier West
|4-0
|44
|10
|8. Tucker County
|4-1
|24
|NR
|9. Tygarts Valley
|5-0
|20
|NR
|10. Clay-Battelle
|3-1
|9
|T8
Others receiving votes: Cameron 8, Sherman 8, Madonna 7, Mount View 4, Harman 4, Pendleton County 1, Wahama 1.