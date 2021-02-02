Ten local players earn AA-A boys soccer all-state honors, Jonas Branch captains first team all-state squad

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The dynamic duo of Bubby Towns and Jonas Branch earned another accolade this week.

The pair, which helped lead Fairmont Senior to back-to-back Class AA-A state titles over the last two years, both earned first team all-state honors, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Branch, who has also been nominated for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year, was named the Class AA-A all-state first team captain after scoring 30 goals and dishing out 32 assists this season. Towns led the Fairmont Senior with 44 goals, while Isaac Branch — Jonas’ brother — added 10 goals and eight assists.

Liberty’s Hayden Dodd (23 goals, 9 assists) joins the Polar Bears trio on the first team, along with Philip Barbour’s Ethan Gregory (12 goals, 6 assists).

East Fairmont senior forward Lance Cerullo (22 goals, 4 assists) was a first-team utility selection.

Below is the full list of the all-state teams.

W.Va. Sports Writers Girls Soccer All-State Team

1st Team

F Bubby Towns, Fairmont Senior

F Carson Asbury, Scott

F Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant

F Hayden Dodd, Liberty

M Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior (captain)

M Austin Nestor, Wheeling Central

M Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic

M Ethan Gregory, Philip Barbour

D Evan Constant, Scott

D Isaac Branch, Fairmont Senior

D Will Mercer, Herbert Hoover

D Aidan Gamble, Robert C. Byrd

GK John Patnoe, Charleston Catholic

Utl Aidan Paul, Charleston Catholic

Utl Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Point Pleasant

Utl Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont

2nd Team

F Dustin Stuart, Herbert Hoover

F Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville

F Nate Flower, Fairmont Senior

F Braxton Vanscoy, Winfield

M Ian Gillispie, Scott (captain)

M Garret Hill, Williamstown

M Caleb Hawks, Winfield

M Owen Spangler, Lewis County

D Brendon Carpenter, Weir

D Blake Spangler, St. Joseph

D Justin Williams, Poca

D William Ball, Charleston Catholic

GK Wade Britton, Notre Dame

GK Jacob Clark, Oak Glen

Utl Antonio Pittman, Weir

Utl Ryan Prager, Wheeling Central

Honorable Mention

Aiden Adams, Frankfort; Jonathan Atchison, Lewis County; Cale Beatty, Fairmont Senior; Bryson Beaver, Herbert Hoover; Sean Beverage, Pocahontas County; Blake Bibbee, Ravenswood; Calvin Blunt, Trinity; Gavin Bosgraf, Williamstown; Alex Bovino, Robert C. Byrd; Brendon Carpenter, Weir; Sam Carpenter, Lewis County; Alex Cavendish, Nitro; Grant Dadisman, Philip Barbour; Seth Eads, Winfield; Seth Earnest, Keyser; Ian Gadd, Nicholas County; Johnny Garlow, Poca; Jacob Garrett, Sissonville; Guilio Gentile, Wheeling Central; Andrew Giambroni, Oak Glen; Conor Goldizen, Grafton; David Gongola, Elkins; Luke Hawranick, East Fairmont; Max Jackson, Elkins; Iam Johnston, Pocahontas County; Jordan Jones, Liberty; Carmelo Kniska, Trinity; Andrew Komorowski, Wheeling Central; Seth Marra, Ravenswood; Liam McGinley, Charleston Catholic; Blake Meighen, Robert C. Byrd, Jacob Morgan, Weir; Eli Morris, East Fairmont; Ben Nestor, Frankfort; Max O’Ganian, Pocahontas County; Ben O’Leary, Nitro; Luke Pinkerton, Point Pleasant; Stephon Polly, Oak Glen; Brandon Price, Pocahontas County; Jaden Reed, Point Pleasant; Wyatt Rock, Liberty; Isaac Setser, Scott; Wade Setser, Scott; Michael Simpson, Sissonville; Wylie Skidmore, Braxton County; Isaac Snider, Magnolia; TD Sparks, Pocahontas County; Alec Stanislawczyk, Keyser; Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic; Kelan Swan, Charleston Catholic; Johan Villasenor, Nicholas County; Trenton Whited, Philip Barbour; Gavin Wolverton, Grafto