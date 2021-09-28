Ten local teams ranked inside Top 16 in latest WVSSAC high school football rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A total of ten local high school football teams are ranked within the Top 16 in their class through the fifth week of the high school football season in West Virginia.

Among that group of ten teams are five from class Single-A alone.

Doddridge county (3-0) is up to second place, tied with Cameron for that spot in the rankings. Just behind the Bulldogs are Trinity Christian (2-0) at No. 4. Ritchie County (3-1) is two spots back at No. 6.

Gilmer County (4-1) is ranked seventh, and Clay-Battelle (4-1) is ranked ninth.

In Double-A, Lincoln (3-0) has moved up to No. 2 in the class, while No. 14 Robert C. Byrd (2-2) and No. 16 North Marion (1-1) both moved down in this week’s rankings.

University is now ranked fourth in Triple-A, and Bridgeport remains ranked sixth in the class.

Full rankings can be found by clicking on this link to the WVSSAC website.