Testa bringing family-like culture to WVWC football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – New head coach Tony Testa is hoping to change some things now that he’s in charge at West Virginia Wesleyan.

He’s hoping his team becomes more detail oriented, telling us earlier this week that he believes paying closer attention to detail can be the difference in close games.

Testa also said that increasing competitiveness in practice, and coming together as a family in the offseason can help on the field, as well.

And his players agree that bringing everyone closer together can have an impact.

“I mean we’ve been really family oriented. And he’s really pushing us to be together and work as one. We’re doing different dynamics of diversity. Diversity is really huge. Especially in West Virginia. It’s very different. And so he’s making us have a connection – have a whole unit, no cliques, it’s a whole unit bond,” said senior defensive lineman Harry Lewis.

West Virginia Wesleyan opens the season at home against Urbana on September 7th.