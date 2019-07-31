Testa taking over WVWC Bobcats

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – There were plenty of new faces at the podium at MEC Football Media Day Tuesday.

A pair of new teams to the conference, along with two new head coaches for teams in the area, including West Virginia Wesleyan’s Tony Testa, who takes over the headsets for the Bobcats.

New West Virginia Wesleyan head football coach Tony Testa addressing the media at MEC Football Media Day Tuesday in Bridgeport. (Photo via Ryan Decker)

Testa is now taking over a team that finished 1-10 last year, but given how the season went, it’s easy to see why closing out close games will be an emphasis in Buckhannon this year.

In 2018, five of WVWC’s ten loses came by just a combined 15 points. Each of the five losses by a field goal.

That means, in total, a combined touchdown, extra point and a two-point conversion was the difference between a winning season and how 2018 finished.

You know I really think it’s attention to detail. Just in any game in this conference, because the competition is so close, every game is going to come down to one or two plays. So I think when you have great attention to detail, and your guys do everything the right way, it comes into play in those pressure situations,” Testa said.

West Virginia Wesleyan opens the season at home against Urbana on Saturday Sept. 7.