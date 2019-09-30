Texas Game to be Televised on ABC at 3:30 p.m.

The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 5, football game against Texas at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., will be televised on ABC at 3:30 p.m., ET.

The Homecoming matchup with the Longhorns is the Stripe the Stadium game, presented by the West Virginia Lottery. Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper level student sections are encouraged to wear Gold to the game.

Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower level student sections are encouraged to wear Blue to the game.

To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit www.WVUsports.com/StripeTheStadium.

The game is sold out. Fans still looking to purchase tickets for that game are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.

General public tickets for the three other Big 12 home games are on sale at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map online at WVUGAME.com to purchase available seats.