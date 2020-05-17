Thank you, High School

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As the school year winds down and high school graduates prepare for moving onto their collegiate days, they reminisce on the great times high school has provided them.

Ten local seniors from high schools around the region were asked to reflect on their high school athletic careers and thank the people and memories they cherish most.

Dear Robert C. Byrd, thank you for all of the fun times and friends I’ve made these past four years. Playing basketball and soccer was one of the best decisions I could’ve ever made. I’d also like to thank coach B for making me the player and person I am today. Thank you for everything Robert C. Byrd. – Khori Miles

Dear Bridgeport, thanks for all the great memories in the classroom and on Wayne Jamison Field. Thank you to my teachers for preparing me for a life of success and to Mrs. McCarthy for teaching me to become a student leader through student council. And thanks to my football team for always having my back and for winning a state title together. And thanks to coach Cole for teaching me what it means to be a hard worker and to give 100% in everything you do in life. – Carson Winkie

Dear Lincoln, thank you for allowing me to play basketball the last four years and making it the best time of my life. Although my senior season was unexpectedly cut short, the memories and the accomplishments my team and I made will be cherished forever. Playing basketball for Lincoln high school was an amazing ride and I would go back and do it all over again if I could. Thank you to all of my teammates and coaches for being family to me on and off the floor and helping me become the person that I am today. – Brynne Williams

Dear University high, thank you for the best four years that I could have ever have asked for. Thank you for the memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to the basketball team for welcoming a small freshman and turning him into the state Player of the Year. Thanks to coach Schmidle for always putting me in the right position and being the best coach of my career. And lastly, thank you to my teammates- or I should say my brothers, for having my back day in and day out…and remember we are still state champs. – Kaden Metheny

Dear Liberty, thank you for all of the great times and good memories over the last four years. To the baseball and football team, thank you for all the fun times in the locker room and celebrations after big games. To coach Harman, thank you for pushing me in the weight room to get better and to coach Stewart thank you for doing whatever you can to get me to the next level. – Noah Leggett

Dear North Marion, thank you for all of the friendships, life lessons and memories over the last four years. Thank you to all of my teammates and coaches who have pushed me to achieve my lifelong goal of playing college basketball. To my teammates this year, I wish we could have finished the state tournament. We had all the tools to get another ring but I will cherish this season forever. – Taylor Buonamici

Hey Philip Barbour, thank you for everything. I am so fortunate to be able to be a multi-sport athlete especially when it meant two sports in the same season. Thank you to coach Seaton and coach Furby for cross country. My best memories were always those dinners before the state meets or far away meets we had to go to. I’d like to thank coach Will and coach Mouser and my dad for allowing me to grow and excel in soccer. I’d also like to thank my basketball coaches, coach Jerald, Rick, Jamie and Marcus and Tyler. And to all of my swim coaches for letting me swim even though if there was a conflict with basketball. Lastly, my track coaches, coach Seaton, Toby and Roberta. Thank you for an amazing four years of track. Thank you for enduring the wind, the rain and the delays with me. I wish I could have run another track states but i’m so fortunate to have experienced the other three. Thank you to all of my teammates for all you have done for me, for all of the hard work and dedication to help us get so far. Thank you to the athletic boosters, the teachers, and the administrators. Thanks to always supporting me and the other athletes. – Noah Ward

Dear Fairmont Senior, thank you for my short and unforgettable four years at the best school in the state. Thank you to the basketball team for making my love for the game so much stronger and the best teammates I can ask for on and off the court. As well as making memories that I will never forget. -Trey Washenitz

Dear Doddridge County, thank you for all of the amazing memories you have given me. I am beyond blessed to be raised in such an amazing county. A special thank you to my basketball girls for always having my back on and off the court. And my track teammates for always being there even though we didn’t get to finish our season. A special thank you to coach Cheeseman and coach Jay for making my senior season of basketball the best one. And a special thank you to my amazing track coaches, especially coach Kellar for all of the jokes, the lessons and the memories you have given me. I will keep them for a lifetime. Doddridge county will always have a special place in my heart. – Jonna Ferrell

Dear Morgantown High School, thank you to all of my teachers and staff at Morgantown High for a great four years. Thanks for all the fun times and memories. I would like to thank the football and baseball team for being so great to me over the years. I would like to thank coach Kelly for helping me with recruiting and for all of his support on and off the field. I would also like to thank coach Strosnider for his guidance, keeping us on the right track and having athletes edge at our church. I really appreciate everything Morgantown High has done for me. -Preston Fox