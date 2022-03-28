FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior High School’s Marley Washenitz announced her new college destination on Sunday evening.

After no longer having the opportunity to play women’s basketball at West Virginia University, despite committing just a couple months ago, Washenitz announced she is taking her talents to the University of Pittsburgh.

Pitt showed interest right away. Washenitz posted on Twitter that she would not be playing for the Mountaineers and within minutes, the Panthers gave her an offer.

“The fact that they reached out within minutes of me putting it out. It shows that they really wanted me, they really did their research and they were on top of it,” Washenitz said.

The Polar Bear put up impressive numbers throughout her four years at Fairmont Senior, including multiple all-state honors and receiving the Mary Ostrowski Award for two years in a row.

She said there was a lot to like about Pittsburgh athletically and academically.

“It was a little bit of everything. Their campus, coaches, team. the facilities. I feel like everything on the campus with the program was top-notch,” Washenitz said.

Washenitz, who averaged a double-double this past season, is looking to make an impact on Pitt’s roster immediately. She said that was also something that went into her decision.

“I think that was a big deciding factor, playing time. I’ve always said even with WVU, I want to come in and I want to make an impact right away. That’s something I felt like I could do at Pitt,” Washenitz said.

Fairmont’s star guard certainly has goals at the collegiate level and it starts with improving the Panthers’ record.

The high-scoring all-state player ended her high school career with 2,000 career points and hopes to bring that same scoring mindset to Pitt.



“They lost a senior this year and that was their go-to scoring guard. They need someone to come in and take that position and I think that’s kind of where they see me fitting in,” Washenitz said.

Washenitz begins her time with the Panthers in just a few months and gets to play one of her first games in Italy in June.









