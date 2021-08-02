“That’s the only goal.” North Marion golf has its eyes set on capturing elusive state title

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The North Marion golf team returned to Green Hills Country Club for the first day of high school fall sports practices on Monday.

North Marion returns skill and experience from last year’s state runner-up team, but also will be without one of the best golfers in the state in Michael Harris, who graduated after a Big Ten Player of the Year award senior season.

After back-to-back seasons finishing as the second-best team in Class Double-A, the goal is simple for Chance Hearn and the Huskies: win a state title.

Interviewer: Aside from winning a championship, when you look at this year what’s the biggest goal?

Chance Hearn: “That’s the only goal.”

Interviewer: That’s the only goal?

Hearn: “That’s the only goal.” ….. “After back-to-back runner-up finishes, that’s the only goal.”

The Huskies return Dylan Runner, who was on multiple Huskies state tournament teams last year.