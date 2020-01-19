Chiefs’ Fisher fined over beer celebration, Budweiser tweets picture of check for $14K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher caught a lot of attention last week against the Texans when he took two beers from fans during a touchdown celebration and dumped them all over himself.

Unfortunately, not all attention is good attention. The NFL ended up fining Fisher $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted.

The NFL fined #Chiefs LT Eric Fisher $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct — dumping two beers on himself while celebrating a touchdown last week against the #Texans. 🍻 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2020

However, that wasn’t the end of the story. Less than three hours later, Budweiser tweeted a picture of a check for the exact same amount. It was made out to a “Charity of Eric Fisher’s Choice.”

This is only the most recent development in a two-second moment in time that had lasting effects.

Video of the celebration went viral after it happened, but it only took off from there. Budweiser, Bud Light and Eric Fisher then repaid Chiefs fans who were out two beers with a tower of beer of their choosing.