CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Super Bowl LVI has the potential to be the hottest Super Bowl of all time.

Unlike here in West Virginia, temperatures in Los Angeles, Calif. will be almost triple of what they are in the Mountain State Sunday evening, or in the case for California, Sunday afternoon.

With a kickoff at 3:30 pm Pacific Time (6:30 pm Eastern Time), the temperature is forecast to be 85 degrees at the beginning of the 56th rendition of the Super Bowl.

That would beat the record for the warmest temperature at kickoff in the Super Bowl.

This would state a case for a warming climate as temperatures in Los Angeles during football season have been rising 0.7 degrees from 1970 through 2019.

The hottest Super Bowl in question is Super Bowl VII, which was also held in Los Angeles in 1973. The kickoff temperature at that game was 84 degrees.

The coldest Super Bowl was Super Bowl VI in 1972. That kickoff temperature was a brisk 39 degrees in New Orleans at Tulane Stadium.

The wettest Super Bowl was not too long ago in the distant past. Set back in 2007, Super Bowl XLI in Miami saw 0.83 inches of rain.

The windiest Super Bowl was held in Pasadena, Calif. The 14th annual big game in 1980 saw 30 mph wind gusts.