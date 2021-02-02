Music icon Dolly Parton to appear in Super Bowl commercial

FILE – Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Grammy-winning legend’s 1980’s hit “9 to 5” has been flipped by Squarespace, the company that helps users build and host their own websites, for a Super Bowl commercial debuting Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Oscar winner Damien Chazelle of “La La Land” fame directed the spot. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton has been singing about everyday office employees working “9 to 5” for over 40 years, but now the country icon is singing about entrepreneurs working “5 to 9” to pursue their dreams after hours.

The Grammy-winning legend’s 1980s hit has been flipped by Squarespace — a company that helps users build and host their own websites — for a Super Bowl commercial debuting Tuesday. Oscar winner Damien Chazelle of “La La Land” fame directed the spot.

“A lot of people through the years have wanted to change the lyrics to fit certain things they’re doing. I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace. They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses,” Parton said. “‘5 to 9’ seemed to be a perfect thing when they pitched it.”

Parton is using Squarespace to create a website for her new perfume, DollyFragrance.com.

The singer, who is also an actor, producer, humanitarian and more, said she can relate to businesspeople working around the clock to fulfill their goals.

“Well I work 365 (days a year). I’m always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day,” she said. “Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Parton talked about flipping “9 to 5,” being a part of this year’s Super Bowl, donating $1 million to coronavirus research and remembering her brother Randy Parton, who died last month. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

_______

AP: Are you excited to be part of this year’s Super Bowl?

Parton: I’ve been asked several times to be part of that. It’s always such a big commitment. I’ve always kind of chickened out. I know it’s just a big commitment. If you do good, you do great. If you do bad, you do bad in front of all those people. This seemed like the perfect kind of way to do it.

_______

AP: What was it like writing “9 to 5” over 40 years ago?

Parton: That song just stays so true to people that get out — you get up in the morning, you wobble into the kitchen, you pour your coffee, you try to get your butt going, you try to get up and get to work knowing that you’ve got to do it. I’m really happy. This is the 40th anniversary of “9 to 5” since the movie came out. We’re celebrating, so this could not have happened at a better time.