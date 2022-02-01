INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Dozens of workers painted logos and readied the field Tuesday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as preparations ramped up for Super Bowl 56. The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13.

The multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium is hosting its first Super Bowl after having just fielded the NFC Championship game where the Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit and took the NFC crown with a 20-17 victory over San Francisco when Matt Gay made a 30-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining.

Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. Rookie Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to win it.

Katie Keenan, National Football League Senior Director of Events echoed the frenetic activity required to get the 70,240 person-capacity stadium ready after having just hosted the NFC Championship game.

“It’s an intense couple of weeks. You know, we’ve had to consolidate some of our build schedule because of the NFC Championship game here the other night,” Keenan said. “We’ve got long days coming up, but everything is going really well and we’re looking forward to the big game in a couple of weeks.”

Los Angeles (15-5) will be playing its second Super Bowl in four seasons under coach Sean McVay, while the Bengals (13-7) made their most recent appearance 33 years ago. Both teams had to beat the last two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks on the road: The Rams got past Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the divisional round, and the Bengals beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in the AFC title game.