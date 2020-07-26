The Bisers settle into Morgantown and appreciate the warm welcome they received

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Imagine transferring schools and adopting a new football program during the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s exactly what Sean and Caden Biser had to do as they were welcomed into the Morgantown community during a global crisis.

The Biser era starts this year at Morgantown High School as Sean Biser was named the new Morgantown High football program’s head coach.

While normally the transition into a new program is developed through time and practices with the new team, the Bisers’ experience can’t be described as normal due to Covid.

The team basically had to spend its spring semester together virtually via Zoom calls and now that they’re allowed to be back together, things are all falling into place.

The MHS football team is right where they need to be in coach Biser’s eyes and that’s on Pony Lewis field and in the weight room.

Caden Biser, a rising senior and running back, came as a packaged deal with his dad who duos as his coach.

Both Coach Biser and Caden say the Morgantown High community has been extremely welcoming during their leap into a new program.

“Since day one, since I’ve got here everyone has gone out of their way to make me feel at home and you know people calling me ‘do you need anything, coach do you need this need that’ people volunteering to help me move into my house so just anything we can ask for they have gone above and beyond to make us feel at home,” Coach Biser said.

Caden touched on entering his senior year with a new football program at a brand new school.

“Its been fun meeting new people, a new environment, different than where I was at. A lot more opportunities and people,” Caden Biser said.

Morgantown isn’t a new place for Sean Biser, though. He played football at West Virginia Univeristy. He said the main difference in coming back to Morgantown is that he’s more matured this time around.